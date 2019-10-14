Tulsa police investigating after fight, stabbing at gas station

TULSA, Okla. – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a gas station in Tulsa.

It happened just before 5:45 a.m. Sunday at a QuikTrip near 41st and Memorial.

According to FOX 23, when police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in his right arm, along with cuts to his arm and wrist.

Officers watched surveillance video and say approximately 8-10 males were involved in an altercation on the east side of the gas station, with several people fighting in different locations.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the other involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived.

It is believed the incident started off the property and no one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

