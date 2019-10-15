Birthday Bash: Mustang celebrates 50 years with fireworks, Fun Run, and more

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- The City of Mustang is celebrating a big milestone with a 50th-anniversary bash!

To honor the golden birthday of the City, there are many events and activities planned.

Police Department Open House and Animal Adoption Event – Tuesday, October 15, 2019 – The Mustang Police Department will be hosting an Open House from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that will include police department tours, popcorn and drinks, an animal welfare and adoption event, and packages and lanyards for children. In addition to the above items, there will be a “show and tell” in the police department’s Community Room featuring various types of law enforcement equipment. The department’s Polaris, K-9 unit, and Bike patrol will also be on hand to make for a fun evening. This event is free and open to the public.

Fire Department Open House and Truck Touch – Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – The Mustang Fire Department will be hosting an Open House from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that will include a Hot Dog Cook-Out and the ability to climb in and on several different pieces of fire fighting equipment. Tours of the department will also be provided at this come and go event that is free and open to the public.

Birthday Bash – Thursday, October 17, 2019 – This event will be held in and around Town Center and Wild Horse Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The following items/activities will be featured at this event:

Food Trucks

Inflatables

Rumble from the Oklahoma City Thunder from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Car Show featuring Mustangs and 1969 cars

A 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run benefitting “Folds of Honor” at 6 p.m. – $35 entry fee

A 1,000 cupcake birthday cake

Movie in the Park – The Love Bug at 7 p.m.

Music all night long featuring the top hits from 1969

A Time Capsule that will be buried in front of Town Center on October 18, 2019, to be opened on October 17, 2069

A Beer Garden featuring “The Big Friendly Craft Beer Bus”

Commemorative t-shirts and ornaments

Landmark photo opportunities

Fireworks provided by TNT at 8:45 p.m.

The City is also partnering with the Oklahoma City Chapter of Folds of Honor for a 5k and Fun Run.

These two events will take place on October 17 at 6 p.m. and it does have a $35 entry fee.

All the proceeds generated will benefit Folds of Honor.

Participate or cheer others on in the races and then stay for the official fireworks show!

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Happy Birthday, Mustang!