× Cowboys Welcome Back Alum Barry Hinson to Coaching Staff

Oklahoma State announced Tuesday they have added Barry Hinson as an analyst to their men’s basketball coaching staff.

Hinson is a 1983 OSU graduate and has been a head coach at Oral Roberts, Missouri State, and Southern Illinois.

He was also on Bill Self’s staff at Kansas for four seasons.

“We are excited to welcome coach Hinson and his wife, Angie, back to Stillwater,”head coach Mike Boynton said. “There are very few people whose passion for Oklahoma State basketball is as strong as Barry’s is. More importantly, his experience as a head coach will supply our program with another great asset. He will be able to provide great support to our entire staff, and most importantly to our athletes. His belief in what we can achieve in Stillwater aligns with my views of being able to become a consistent championship contender.”

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be back home at Oklahoma State,” Hinson said. “Stillwater is where it all started for me, and I’ve been ‘Loyal and True’ since the day I stepped foot onto this campus 40 years ago. I want to thank coach Boynton for welcoming me into his staff. I’ve admired the way he has taken the reins of this great program, and I look forward to helping him keep this momentum going in any way I can. I also want to thank coach Holder, who is a great friend and a visionary in college athletics. It’s truly an exciting time to be a Cowboy!”