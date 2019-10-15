Crews move to Newblock Park to search for mass graves from Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – Crews in Tulsa continue to search for mass graves of the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma was once called the “Black Wall Street,” a 35-block radius in the segregated community thriving with hundreds of businesses.

But, on June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down as a result of a riot that began after a black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

White residents attacked the community, killing hundreds of black residents and injuring 800 others.

After the 100th-anniversary of the tragedy, community leaders have pushed for justice for the dead.

Recently, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed using $100,000 from the city’s budget to search for the mass graves of the victims.

Bynum says crews will search Oaklawn Cemetery, Newblock Park and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens for possible mass graves.

“If we can identify a place where there are bodies, we have a responsibility to look into that,” Mayor Bynum told KJRH.

Last week, scientists and forensic archaeologists used ground-penetrating radar to search through Oaklawn Cemetery. Once that search was complete and nothing was found, the group moved to Newblock Park on Tuesday.

Officials say they will focus on two separate areas of Newblock Park to search for mass graves.