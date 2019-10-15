Del City police arrest juvenile after finding stolen pistol in backpack

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police say they have arrested a juvenile after discovering a stolen pistol in the student’s backpack.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, police were called to Del City High School after school officials found several students that did not have school IDs and possibly did not belong at the school.

Officers arrived and made contact with three juveniles across the street from the campus. Two of the juveniles were Del City High School students and the third was a Midwest City High School student.

While speaking to the juveniles, it was discovered that one of the juveniles had a pistol in his backpack.

The firearm was immediately secured and the juvenile was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm on school property and possession of stolen property.

During the investigation, officials learned that the firearm was stolen out of Oklahoma City.

One of the other juveniles was in possession of marijuana and the other was in possession of tobacco.

Detectives are still investigating and additional charges could be filed.