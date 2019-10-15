Former Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Yukon teacher and coach is accused of several sex crimes, including rape of a minor.

On Aug. 30, detectives with the Oklahoma City Police Department met with a victim who said that she met the suspect, 24-year-old Elizabeth Lenaburg when she was a teacher at Yukon Public Schools.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said she became close with Lenaburg when she was a junior varsity basketball coach at the district. However, Lenaburg resigned after someone made a complaint to Yukon Public Schools.

During the summer, the victim says she called Lenaburg and told her that she wanted to have a relationship with her. The victim said that Lenaburg was “apprehensive at first” but they ended up in a relationship.

The affidavit states that the victim and Lenaburg would meet at AirBnb’s to perform sex acts on each other.

When detectives confronted Lenaburg, she reportedly admitted to the sex acts and said she knew what she was doing was wrong.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, Lenaburg has been charged with two counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16, two counts of forcible oral sodomy, and one count of first-degree rape by instrumentation.

Yukon Public Schools sent News 4 the following statement:

“Elizabeth Lenaburg was hired by Yukon Public Schools as an Assistant Basketball Coach and History Teacher in August 2018. On January 15, 2019, suspicious behavior was reported, sparking an internal investigation and Lenaburg was suspended effective January 16, 2019. She resigned from Yukon Public Schools on February 6, 2019 before any final disciplinary action was taken. “