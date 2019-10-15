Hearing set with Johnson & Johnson over Oklahoma judge’s alleged miscalculation 

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson is expected in court on Tuesday after the company says an Oklahoma judge made a $107 million miscalculation when he ordered the company earlier this year to pay more than $500 million to help clean up the state’s opioid crisis.

Back in August, Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman ordered the company to pay $572 million to help address the damage the opioid crisis has caused in the state.

According to the ruling, Balkman found that the “defendants engaged in false and misleading marketing of both their drugs and opioids generally; and this conduct constitutes a public nuisance under extant Oklahoma law.” His order also stated that Johnson &Johnson’s practices were not protected by the First Amendment.

The company filed an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Sept. 25, arguing the ruling was an “unprecedented interpretation of Oklahoma public nuisance law.”

Attorneys for the company have said the $572 million figure was grossly inflated. Johnson & Johnson says Balkman made a miscalculation of $107 million.

A hearing to discuss Balkman's order is set for Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Both parties are expected to argue their positions about their interpretation of the order at the hearing, and any disputes will be decided by a judge.

A journal entry of judgment will then be made, meaning the judgment will be written into official court records.