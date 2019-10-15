High school teacher viciously attacked by two pit bulls on her way to work

MOBILE, Ala. — A walk to work quickly turned into a nightmare for LeFlore High School teacher, Gwendolyn Martin.

“When I close my eyes all I can see is the dog running towards me.”

Martin thought it’d be a good idea to walk to school for exercise early Monday morning.

She was wrong.

As she neared the school on O’connor street she looked up to see the pit bulls running toward her.

“I said get back and I started screaming and they kept coming.”

The two dogs charged her.

A backpack and a stick weren’t enough to keep them off.

She says one of them lunged at her causing her to fall to the ground.

“When i fell he came around me and I felt his mouth in my back.”

The dog’s teeth gripped her.

“I remember hitting him like this and then he caught hold to my back and I was moving so that’s where it tore my skin.”

Her friend was on the phone for the entire attack.

“I said well I’ll come and pick you up. I’m almost there i can see the school and immediately after that I heard her screaming and I couldn’t make out as to what was happening. I didn’t know if she was being attacked by someone.”

Martin believes the attack lasted a couple of minutes before the commotion finally caught the owner’s attention.

“The more I screamed and yelled and swung there was finally a lady from the house next door came out and she was using some language and told the dogs to go in the yard.”

She says the dogs were relentless coming back for her two times after being called into the yard while the owner made phone calls.

The two dogs were surrendered to animal control officers Monday to be tested for rabies.

Tuesday the dogs were put down to be sent to a state lab to be tested.

Martin says she’s thankful this vicious attack didn’t happen to students who often take this route to get to school.

“The way they were aggressive towards me they could have really hurt one of my kids so i’m just i’m really grateful.”

We did try talking to the owner while we were in the neighborhood where the attack happened but she did not want to talk to us.

She was given four tickets with fines reaching $223.

