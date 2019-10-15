× Hundreds sign petition for Tuttle high school principal withdrawal

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) — Concerned parents are speaking out through an online petition regarding an alleged comment made by the principal of Tuttle High School and the recent firing of a school secretary.

An online petition regarding concerns about the principal of Tuttle High School has gained hundreds of signatures.

The petition references an alleged comment made by the principal, Dr. Hester, regarding special education students, followed by the alleged firing of a beloved school secretary.

The petition reads in part,

“People around the community have had to deal with her in more ways than one and we are fed up! The last straw was seeing our amazing office lady in which cares for our children as her own, leave. The students are devastated, they love Ms. Lori. When you throw our special education kids under the bus, we have a problem. When you say you don’t have room in “your” school, we as a community have a problem with that.”

Some parents told News 4 they brought their concerns to the school board at their meeting Monday night, asking for a special meeting to discuss these concerns. They said they should hear back from the board sometime later this week.

News 4 left messages with the Tuttle superintendent and the principal and we have not heard back.