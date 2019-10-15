Inmate who walked away from detention center back in custody

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A low-level offender who walked away from the Oklahoma County Detention Center is now back in custody.

In September, officials announced that they were looking for 32-year-old William Hogan, a jail trustee who managed to escape the center.

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Hogan was an approved inmate worker “due to him being a low-level offender.”

He was being held in the center for larceny of an automobile and an Oklahoma County warrant which involved breaking and entering.

After almost a month of being on the run, officials say Hogan is back in custody.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Warrant Team arrested Hogan at a restaurant in the 300 block of N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City.

Hogan is now facing an additional charge for escaping from a county jail.