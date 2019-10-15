Judge admits he made math mistake in opioid judgement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The State of Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson were back in court after a dispute over how much money the company owed the state after the opioid lawsuit.

Johnson & Johnson says there was a miscalculation of $107 million in the $572 million judgement.

Company attorney Steve Brody said, "The state has not offered an explanation or pointed to any evidence that suggests that it was anything other than a simple typographical error."

The judge admitted there was a mistake in the calculation.

"I acknowledge the computing error contained in my August 26th judgement. The cost for Johnson & Johnson to pay is $107,683," Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman said.

Part of that money will go toward funding for neonatal care.

The state asked the judge to consider extending the settlement beyond one year, revisiting the case annually to see how much progress is being made.

The defendants say they're entitled to a settlement claim.

The state also argues it's the duty of the court to end the nuisance that Johnson & Johnson caused the people of Oklahoma.

"I implore you today to responsibly and yes, heroically, close the book on this proceeding by holding this defendant accountable for their actions," Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said.

It’s not clear when Balkman will release a final judgement.