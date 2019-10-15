Man arrested after allegedly stealing credit cards in NE Oklahoma since 2004

TULSA, Okla. – A man accused of stealing credit cards for more than a decade in northeast Oklahoma is now in jail, police say.

According to FOX 23, William Davis has allegedly been stealing credit cards since 2004.

Davis would reportedly break into cars and steal the credit cards, using them in Tulsa and Jenks.

Police say he used them at different hotels, including one in which he stayed in a presidential suite.

Davis was arrested last week, according to Tulsa County Jail records, after he was caught in a stolen vehicle. He was booked into jail on more than 15 complaints, including identity theft, unauthorized use/possession of a credit/debit card and auto burglary.

Click here for more.