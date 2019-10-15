Man arrested after allegedly using potted plants to try to break into woman’s Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into a woman’s Tulsa apartment using potted plants.

The incident happened last week when a woman heard a knock at her front door.

FOX 23 reports a man at the door asked to use the woman’s phone, but she told the man she did not feel comfortable doing that and then closed her door, locking it.

That’s when the woman heard banging and the glass shattering, so she hid in a closet and called 911.

When police arrived, they found Larry Teague on the porch, which was covered in broken glass and pots.

Police say Teague allegedly used potted plants to break the victim’s door, however, he did not get inside.

An apartment representative says they are working with tenants to make sure everyone feels safe.

Teague was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a burglary complaint and malicious injury to property. He was also booked into jail on a complaint of injuring/burning public buildings for a separate case.

Click here to read more.