Merch company to release limited edition Kyler Murray dual-sport bobblehead

SOMERSET, NJ (KFOR) – A new collectible bobblehead featuring former Heisman Trophy winner/Oklahoma Sooner dual-sport athlete, Kyler Murray, in his football and baseball uniforms is now available for pre-order.

“FOCO is thrilled to launch this unique dual-sport athlete bobblehead,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “In collegiate sport, it is a very rare occasion to have a dual-sport athlete, and especially one to get drafted by professional organizations in both sports. We believe this bobblehead will excite QU fans and bobblehead collectors alike.”

Murray is portrayed in an action pose on top of the field turf in the Oklahoma football white jersey, as well as in a swinging position on top of a batter’s box dirt base in the Oklahoma baseball red jersey.

The Kyler Murray Oklahoma Sooners Dual-Sport Bobblehead is currently available online for pre-order at $60.00 plus shipping and handling.

The projected delivery date to customers is in January. If you simply cannot wait that long, they do have a single football stance Kyler bobblehead available now.