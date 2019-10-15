× Norman High lockout lifted; threatening phone call not credible

Update: Officials have lifted the lockout at Norman High School after Norman Police determined the threat to not be credible.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police say Norman High School is on lockout Tuesday morning after the school received a threatening phone call.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Norman Police Department has placed the school on lockout while they investigate.

The school day continues as normal, but all access to the inside of the school has been locked down.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.