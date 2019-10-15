× OHP seeking public’s help after vehicle hit by gunfire on turnpike

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking the public for help after a vehicle was recently struck by gunfire on a turnpike.

The incident happened Oct. 12, just before 1:20 p.m., on the Turner Turnpike, immediately north of Davenport near County Road N 3503 in Lincoln County.

OHP officials say a vehicle traveling east was hit in the front passenger door “by what appears to be a high-caliber rifle round.”

Officials are seeking information from anyone who may have been hunting or target shooting within a three-mile radius immediately to the south and east of the area around that time.

According to OHP, a second similar incident happened on Oct. 13 between 3 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on the Will Rogers Turnpike near the westbound on-ramp from Afton in Ottawa County.

A vehicle was struck in the passenger-side windshield with a high-caliber rifle projectile.

Authorities say a person was target shooting in a nearby field and fired the round that struck the vehicle. The person has not been arrested and is not facing any charges at this time.

That incident is still under investigation.

No one was injured in either case, and OHP says there is no evidence that the vehicles were purposely targeted.

Officials encourage anyone using firearms to follow safety protocol by “knowing what is behind and beyond their intended target.” A round from a typical rifle can travel up to 3.5 miles.

If you have any information on the first incident, call 1-866-647-8477 or email OHPTips@dps.ok.gov.