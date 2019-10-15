OHP: Texas driver failed to stop at stop sign before fatal crash occurred

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. – A Texas man was killed in a crash this week after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he failed to stop, striking another vehicle.

It happened Monday, at around 8:30 p.m., on County Road C and County Road 22, three miles west and six miles north of Hough, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, Leon Humphrey, 75, of Murphey, Texas, was driving westbound on County Road C when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 22.

Humphrey was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was treated on scene and not taken to a hospital.

The report states the cause of the collision was due to failure to yield from a stop sign.