OKC man to compete at world ax throwing championship on ESPN

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Eric Prater is a cut above the rest when it comes to ax throwing.

“It definitely takes a certain level of focus just trying to be in the moment trying to block everything else out,” Eric Prater, ax thrower said.

And it all started with a date to Bad Axe Throwing two years ago.

“My wife surprised me with a date up here and we came up here and threw and one of the coaches said you’re really good and you should join our league’ and I was like ‘oh you’re just selling me on it you know,” Prater said.

But he decided to give it a try anyway and won his first U.S. Open.

Now he’s headed to Arizona to compete in the world championship airing on ESPN beating out thousands of others.

In fact, out of thousands of throwers, he’s one of only 64 to compete on December 8.

“It feels good. I don’t know what else you can do to just wake up and be on ESPN the next day,” Prater said.

There are multiple ways to throw an ax, but to become very skilled it’s all about technique and mental focus.

“Then you’re going to create a line and then you’re going to take a step and then mimic that same line. You just don’t want to create any angles in ax throwing. You just want to go straight,” Prater said.

The bullseye is six points, and you get extra if you can hit the blue dots.

And while the game is fun, it’s the community that’s right on target.

“Everyone cheering everyone on. If you’ve ever watched a match you would see that. Whoever loses hugs the winner. The community is the best part about it,” Prater said.

And Oklahomans will be cheering him on from home as he competes against the best in the world.

To watch the competition and to find out more about the league, click here.