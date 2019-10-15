Oklahoma educators receive top match, science award

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four Oklahoma educators have been selected to receive a prestigious national award in math and science.

Gena Barnhill of Yukon Public Schools, Megan Cannon of Sapulpa Public Schools, Jayci Harris of Byng Public Schools and Julie Klingensmith of Norman Public Schools have all been chosen to receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching honors, according to an Oklahoma State Department of Education news release.

“These innovative Oklahoma educators have demonstrated excellence throughout their careers in creating new opportunities for children to engage in mathematics and science,” said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “They are incredibly deserving of this national award and represent the exceptional talent of teachers in our state.”

The award was established in 1983 and is the highest honor a K-12 math or science teach can reach for outstanding teaching in the U.S., according the news release.

All four teachers will go to Washington, D.C., to attend a ceremony in which they will each receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, the news release states.