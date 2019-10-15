Oklahoma game wardens investigating after headless deer found

EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – The discovery of a headless dear in eastern Oklahoma has prompted an investigation with game wardens.

According to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, a deer carcass, with the head missing, was found on Monday.

Officials say it was found on the Corp. of Engineers property, north of Pittsburg County off of McNally Rd. The road leads to the campgrounds at Lake Eufaula and is a dead-end.

Game wardens are asking anyone with information to contact Game Warden Shane Fields at (918) 470-5097.