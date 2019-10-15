Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2 million from company over seven years

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million through wire fraud.

According to federal charges, Christa Dawn Jackson worked as an office manager at AllPoints Pipe Service, Inc., where she had access to company checks and accounting systems.

Prosecutors say from February of 2010 to June of 2017, she wrote company checks out to herself and then forged the signature of the company’s owner on those checks.

Officials say she also made electronic transfers from the company bank accounts to third parties for her own benefit. They also allege that she created false invoices to conceal the embezzlement.

In addition to charging her with wire fraud, she was charged with signing a false federal income tax return where she reported that her income was $96,496 but her income was substantially higher.

On Tuesday, Jackson pleaded guilty to both crimes and agreed to pay restitution to the company for more than $1.2 million and to the IRS for more than $223,000.

Jackson still faces up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud and three years in prison for signing the false tax return.