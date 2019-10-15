× One in custody, another on the run after Oklahoma City chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect is on the run and another is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City, police say.

The chase started at around 10:30 p.m. Monday and ended near Wilshire and Broadway when the suspects crashed the vehicle.

According to police, one of the suspects was taken into custody, and another fled the scene.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.