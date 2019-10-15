Parking pains: Construction begins on new garage in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you often head to downtown Oklahoma City, you have probably realized that parking can be a problem in some situations.

Now, city leaders say construction is beginning on a new garage to ease some of those parking pains.

The six-level parking garage will be located at 15 S.W. 4th St., just east of the new Scissortail Park.

EMBARK officials say the garage will add 1,100 parking spaces and will be the most technologically advanced facility in the area.

Officials say the garage will serve the Omni Convention Center Hotel, MAPS 3 Convention Center, Chesapeake Energy Arena, and nearby businesses.

Construction is expected to take about 12 months to complete.