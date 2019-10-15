× Police investigate possible gunshots near OSU campus library

STILLWATER, Okla. – Officers are investigating reports of possible gunshots at Edmon Low Library on the Oklahoma State University Campus.

According to the OSU PIO there is construction going on near the library and that has been the cause of loud noises before, but as a precaution, officers are responding to the scene.

Two people have reported gunshots, but no shots fired have been confirmed at this time.

All students, faculty, and staff are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.