Police: Man accused of buying approximately $6K worth of computers after theft at Oklahoma City gym

Posted 10:51 am, October 15, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of stealing car keys from a gym locker and then taking credit cards, buying approximately $6,000 worth of computers.

According to police, the suspect followed the victim into a locker room at a gym in downtown Oklahoma City and got the victim’s car keys from their locker.

The suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot and found a wallet, allegedly taking a couple of credit cards and their driver’s license.

Police say the suspect put the wallet back in the center console, leaving behind more than $100 in cash and other valuables, locked the vehicle and returned the car keys to the victim’s locker.

The suspect then went to a business near NW Expressway and May Ave and used the victim’s credit cards to buy approximately $6,000 worth of computers.

Oklahoma City police say the suspect attempted to use the victim’s cards again at a gas station in the Del City/ Midwest City area.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2017-2018 Ram Rebel in dark gray with black rims and badges/decals.

According to officials, the suspect appears to walk with a noticeable limp.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.