Police: Man accused of buying approximately $6K worth of computers after theft at Oklahoma City gym

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of stealing car keys from a gym locker and then taking credit cards, buying approximately $6,000 worth of computers.

According to police, the suspect followed the victim into a locker room at a gym in downtown Oklahoma City and got the victim’s car keys from their locker.

The suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot and found a wallet, allegedly taking a couple of credit cards and their driver’s license.

Police say the suspect put the wallet back in the center console, leaving behind more than $100 in cash and other valuables, locked the vehicle and returned the car keys to the victim’s locker.

The suspect then went to a business near NW Expressway and May Ave and used the victim’s credit cards to buy approximately $6,000 worth of computers.

Oklahoma City police say the suspect attempted to use the victim’s cards again at a gas station in the Del City/ Midwest City area.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2017-2018 Ram Rebel in dark gray with black rims and badges/decals.

According to officials, the suspect appears to walk with a noticeable limp.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.