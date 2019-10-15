Police: Property owner caught suspects attempting to steal copper from home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after three people were caught red-handed trying to steal copper from an Oklahoma City home.

On Oct. 10, officers were called to a reported burglary at a home near S.W. 29th and May Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, the property owner told them that he caught three people stealing copper when he stopped by to check on the house.

According to the police report, the victim said he confronted the suspects, who told him that they had permission to be there. When he told them they did not, they admitted to using a drill to break into the home.

Eventually, the victim said that one of the suspects admitted that they were actually there to steal copper.

All three alleged suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance footage that captured images of the alleged thieves.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.