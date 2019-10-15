× Putnam City Schools Foundation seeking adopters for program that helps children in need during the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Putnam City Schools Foundation is seeking adopters for their annual CareShare Christmas program that helps children in need during the holidays.

The program helps children in need by matching them with adopters who fulfill their wish lists, making sure they have a gift to open on Christmas morning.

Putnam City school officials say each year, approximately 1,000-1,100 children receive assistance from CareShare.

Families are identified by school counselors and CareShare volunteers match them with community groups, religious organizations, businesses, PTOs, and individuals to fulfill their Christmas wish lists.

“We expect the need to grow this year, but we can only serve as many children as we have people to adopt them,” said volunteer and Putnam City alumni Erin Brewer, who is coordinating the program.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can sign up here. You can choose how many children you’d like to help.

Adopters are then given a list of the child’s needs, wants, and sizes by mid-November. Typically, the amount spent per child is $75 to $100 and only new items are accepted. Donors deliver the gifts directly to the school.

Donations can also be mailed to the foundation at 5401 NW 40th St., Oklahoma City, OK, 73122.

The deadline to register is November 1.

For more information, contact putnamcitycareshare@gmail.com or call the foundation office at 405-495-5200, ext. 1205.