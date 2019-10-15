× Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe opens first Oklahoma restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A casual eatery that is dedicated to bringing the taste of New Orleans to communities across the country is now open in Oklahoma City.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has opened its first Oklahoma store at 1340 W. Memorial Dr. in Oklahoma City.

“We hear from our many Oklahoma City fans frequently asking us to bring our brand of Cajun fun here. We are excited to be here and to add new folks to the Razzoo’s family,” says Jeff Powell, Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer.

Officials say the restaurant is best known for its dishes hand-crafted from scratch and their fresh take on gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya, grilled fish, and fried gator tail.

“From the scratch-made favorites to the highest quality meats and seafood, our fans tell us they can taste the love and care our team [takes] in preparing meals that are mouth-watering and memory-worthy. It’s a standard our teams try to live up to every day,” said Powell.

Razzoo’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The official grand opening and ribbon cutting will be on Nov. 7.

“We can’t wait for our new neighbors to join us. We’ll supply great food, neighborly hospitality, and always honor our commitment to make every day a little better,” he said.