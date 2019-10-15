Rush Springs man dies after allegedly driving drunk, crashing vehicle

Posted 7:52 am, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59AM, October 15, 2019

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says alcohol played a factor in a crash that claimed the life of one man this week.

It happened Monday, just after 11:30 p.m., on County Road 1590 near US Highway 81, approximately four miles south of Rush Springs.

According to a report from OHP, Kyle Gifford, 35, of Rush Springs, was driving westbound on the county road when he “departed the roadway to the left,” striking a tree.

Gifford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states Gifford’s ability was impaired because of drinking, and the cause of the collision was due to DUI alcohol.

