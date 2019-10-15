× Several Former State Standouts Drafted by XFL

The XFL held its first draft on Tuesday, and eight players who played at either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State were picked among the eight teams in the league.

The Dallas Renegades are coached by former Sooner coach Bob Stoops and they were “assigned” former OU quarterback Landry Jones.

Eight quarterbacks were all assigned to a specific team, apart from the separate drafts, which were divided into three separate drafts: skill players, offensive line, and defensive front.

The Renegades drafted former Sooners Jeff Badet at wide receiver, Dimitri Flowers at running back, and Frank Alexander at defensive end.

Other Sooners drafted were receiver Jalen Saunders by the Houston Roughnecks and linebacker Emmanuel Beal by the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Oklahoma State had two former players picked.

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius was picked by Tampa Bay, and defensive end Jarrell Owens by the New York Guardians.