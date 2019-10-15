Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook (11), Baker Mayfield (6) and Sterling Shepard (3) walks back to the sideline after a Mayfield touchdown pass to Shepard during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (WVU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. Oklahoma won 44-24. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Sooners to Wear Rough Rider Alternate Uniforms vs. West Virginia
Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook (11), Baker Mayfield (6) and Sterling Shepard (3) walks back to the sideline after a Mayfield touchdown pass to Shepard during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (WVU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. Oklahoma won 44-24. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Oklahoma’s football team will wear their alternate “Rough Rider” uniforms when they host West Virginia for Homecoming on Saturday at 11:00 am.
It will be the first time this season OU has won their alternate uniforms.
It’s the second year in a row and the fifth time in the last six seasons the Sooners will have worn them against the Mountaineers.