× Sooners to Wear Rough Rider Alternate Uniforms vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma’s football team will wear their alternate “Rough Rider” uniforms when they host West Virginia for Homecoming on Saturday at 11:00 am.

It will be the first time this season OU has won their alternate uniforms.

It’s the second year in a row and the fifth time in the last six seasons the Sooners will have worn them against the Mountaineers.