Sooners to Wear Rough Rider Alternate Uniforms vs. West Virginia

Posted 5:35 pm, October 15, 2019, by

Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook (11), Baker Mayfield (6) and Sterling Shepard (3) walks back to the sideline after a Mayfield touchdown pass to Shepard during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (WVU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. Oklahoma won 44-24. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma’s football team will wear their alternate “Rough Rider” uniforms when they host West Virginia for Homecoming on Saturday at 11:00 am.

It will be the first time this season OU has won their alternate uniforms.

It’s the second year in a row and the fifth time in the last six seasons the Sooners will have worn them against the Mountaineers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.