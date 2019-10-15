Teen looking forward to new chapter in life after rough past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Kastyn is 17 and looking for a family who will show him respect, honesty and loyalty.

In his spare time, he enjoys playing basketball.

"I try to go to the gym, like, almost every day,” Kastyn said about playing basketball. "It keeps you healthy. Keeps you in shape."

A healthy and also stylish young man who takes his fashion seriously.

"I just like to look nice,” he said. "Makes me feel good."

Something else that gives Kastyn confidence is thinking about his future.

"Maybe community college. I want to do Vo Tech and management for a mechanic,” Kastyn said. "I worked with my uncle and stuff, and it just, I just like working with my hands, building stuff."

But right now, he really wants a family to help him achieve those goals.

"I just want someone that's there to support me and help me get through school, and wants me to do better and I want a future for myself," he told News 4.

Kastyn went into DHS custody one year ago. It was a difficult time but he's taking it in stride.

"It was kind of like a fresh start though," he said.

Kastyn would like a home in the city with a mom and dad, a single mom or two moms. But mostly, he's looking for someone who cares.

"Parents who would just support, honesty and respect or want to see me do good," he said.

A teen with an uncertain path, but one you could help define with a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved.

For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

