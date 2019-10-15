Thieves use stolen debit card to make phone call to Logan County inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. – The Bradford family has a debit card used specifically for their five children. In July, two crooks wiped it clean, and on Tuesday police are still looking for those responsible.

Not enough money to pay the bills, Angela Bradford was surprised when her card got declined.

“I go online and look, and my balance is zero. What happened to all my money,” Angela said.

It turns out, her card was swiped at 7-11. Not by her, by thieves rummaging through her husband's truck. But police didn't have to look very hard to find the suspects. That's because the crooks made 61 unauthorized purchases.

But there was one in particular that really stood out – a call to catch up with an old friend.

“An inmate at the Logan County Jail,” Angela said.

All calls to the Logan County Jail are recorded. So, officers believe they have the names and a number for their suspects.

Other charges range from a buck and some change to more than $408.

Bradford estimates at least $2,500 spent in just a matter of days.

“Some eating places, and I am like talking $50 at McDonald's and Wendy's and a ton of fast food places. Then back to Walmart, the CVS and Walgreen's. Some hair and beauty supply store, Lyft,” Angela said.

There's an added insult to injury. The Bradford’s bank is not willing to pay back the lost wages because the card had Angela's name on it but was in her husband's possession when it was stolen.

“If I would have given someone my card to use, I would be responsible for it, but I didn't allow someone to use my card,” Angela said.

If you know the folks pictured, please give the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office a call at (405) 713-2049.