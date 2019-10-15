Thousands of dollars worth of props, costumes stolen from Bethany haunted attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) - Owners of a local haunted attraction have experienced a sort of horror of their own; showing up to find thousands of dollars worth of props, costumes and equipment stolen.

"I guess the joke's on us," said Rad Janloo.

Spreading joy through fear has been a hobby and a labor of love for Janloo and Andrew West for most of their lives.

"In my backyard, we'd do a huge Halloween party every year," West said.

For the last few years, they've made their frightful fun public at Nightfall Haunted Territory.

"Most people appreciate our stuff and they just appreciate what he and I have built, and they're more supportive than anything," said West.

However, trouble has come in the form of recent break-ins. On Monday morning, they went to their attraction along Route 66 in Bethany to find much of their movie-inspired magic missing.

"We have a Pennywise animatronic and an Exoricist animatronic," said West. "There were fog machines all throughout this whole scene and they're all gone."

In total, $3,000 worth of items were taken.

The victims think more than one person is to blame and they believe the thieves planned ahead.

"They had to have wire-cutters to cut the wires off the animatronics and stuff like that, so they knew what they were doing," Janloo said.

This is the first year the duo has hosted their haunted attraction in Bethany and due to fire codes in the city, they have 32 fire exits.

While they understand it's for safety reasons, it's not helping with security.

"It's left us wide open to any kind of attack like this," said Janloo.

Now they're finding more ways, like security cameras, to secure their site.

"It's very frustrating," West said. "It makes us not want to do that anymore but that means they win."

They're asking the public to be on the lookout for the stolen items at pawn shops and on sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

Nightfall Haunted Territory will still be open this weekend with a star from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre at the attraction. In the meantime, they're working to replace the stolen items.