Bartlesville police led to alleged thief thanks to paint trail

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KOKI) – A man was arrested after he allegedly left behind a trail of evidence from a theft at a home being remodeled in northeast Oklahoma.

On Friday, crews remodeling a home in Bartlesville arrived at the site to find equipment missing and a paint trail coming out of the house.

Contractor Rob Anderson says a thief broke into a window Thursday night and stole an airless paint sprayer and some tools.

According to FOX 23, the stolen equipment and tools didn’t get very far.

A paint trail was found outside of the house, leading to another home down the street.

Police obtained a warrant and say they found the paint sprayer, tools and Robert Grayson III hiding in a closet.

Officials say paint was found on Grayson’s hands and wallet.

He was arrested for charges of second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

Anderson was able to get the equipment back.

