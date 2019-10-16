Bethany PD ask for public’s help identifying YMCA suspected thief

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bethany Police Department needs your help identifying a man who is suspected of stealing items from the YMCA locker room.

Police say a man is seen on surveillance video walking into different offices and casing the place.

He was not a member of the facility and can be seen walking around the check-in desk to avoid the receptionist.

The suspect is described as a mixed-race male in his late 30’s to early 40’s, approximately 6’ to 6’3″ tall, 200 to 240 lbs, with short black hair, a goatee, and a tattoo on his right outer bicep.

He is said to be driving a light-colored 4-door sedan with a black car bra on the front.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Bethany Police.