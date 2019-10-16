× Big 12 Basketball Superlatives Handed Out

It’s that time of the year. Preseason Big 12 Honors were handed out by the conference Wednesday. The winners are voted on by media around the conference.

No Sooners or Cowboys made the Big 12’s first team of players. Devon Dotson of Kansas, Desmond Bane of TCU, Tyrese Halliburton of Iowa State, Tristan Clark of Baylor and Udoka Azubuike of Kansas were named to the first team.

OU Senior Kristian Doolittle and OSU Sophomore Yor Anei were both named to the Big 12 Honorable Mention list.

Azubuike of Kansas was named Preseason Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year went to Chris Clarke of Texas Tech, and Freshman of the Year is Oscar Tshiebwe of West Virginia.