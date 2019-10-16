Crews put out fire at house in northeast Oklahoma City

UPDATE: The fire has been put out. No injuries were reported.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near NE 16th and Martin Luther King.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews first on scene reported visible smoke coming from the house.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Fire investigators will work to determine a cause once the blaze is extinguished.