Detectives across US grill serial killer, close cold cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Samuel Little, pronounced the most prolific serial killer in US history, confessed his crimes to homicide detectives well-briefed on how to keep him talking and get the information they needed.

Among other things, the detectives knew not to interrupt him or show him any disrespect. They had to employ a certain amount of psychology, some of which made them uncomfortable, such as laughing along with him or putting up with this flirting. But the goal was to bring back answers to desperate families whose loved ones may have been killed by him.

Little, 79, has claimed to have committed 93 slayings nationwide between 1970 and 2005.

He has given remarkably detailed descriptions of the crimes and has also drawn color portraits of dozens of his victims that have proved helpful in cracking cases.

Police have confirmed 50 of his confessions so far and consider the rest credible as well.