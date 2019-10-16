× Don’t Punish Pain: Patients rally to bring awareness to chronic pain amidst the opioid crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY — The group ‘Don’t Punish Pain’ gathered at Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office on Wednesday to rally in support of chronic pain patients, many of whom claim they’ve been denied pain medication they need amid the ongoing opioid crisis.

The group ‘Don’t Punish Pain’ gathered outside of Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office on Wednesday for their fifth rally.

A large group of chronic pain patients was in attendance. Some of them told News 4 they’ve either been denied medication they claim they need or are under-prescribed their medication.

Doctors in attendance said many doctors are feeling pressure when it comes to prescribing opioids amid the ongoing opioid crisis that officials say has killed 6,000 people in Oklahoma who’ve died from overdoses in recent years.