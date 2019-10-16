Edmond police warning businesses about ‘incomplete credit cards’

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are asking businesses to be on the lookout as identity thieves continue to become more sophisticated.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department want businesses to check for ‘incomplete credit cards.’

An incomplete credit card is one that is made in the thief’s name with the number from a stolen credit card. One major sign of an incomplete credit card tends to be a scratched up magnetic strip.

When they swipe the incomplete credit card at a store, the reader will not read the strip. At that point, the employee usually takes the card and manually keys in the numbers, which will cause the victim’s account to be charged.

Authorities warn that businesses should watch for:

Odd-looking credit cards that do not look legitimate

Clear damage to the magnetic strip

A customer swiping multiple cards.

Detectives say that businesses should always ask to see identification when taking a credit or debit card.

If you believe a customer is using an incomplete credit card, write down the information on the card and contact police.