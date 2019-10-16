Four Oklahoma teachers to receive presidential award

SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – Four Oklahoma teachers will be awarded with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching this week.

On Tuesday, the White House announced the recipients of the award, which includes teachers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, schools in the United States territories of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

PAEMST is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science.

Mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the state and national levels make up a panel that assess applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

Oklahoma recipients

Gena Barnhill – Rollingwood Elementary School

Megan Cannon – Sapulpa Middle School

Jayci Harris – Homer Elementary School

Julie Klingensmith – Norman High School

The teachers will be honored during a ceremony at the White House on Friday.