Free dental clinic seeking volunteers, donations ahead of Stillwater event

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An event that helps hundreds of Oklahoma families each year is seeking volunteers and donations for its free dental clinic in February.

The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is looking for sponsors, volunteers and donations ahead of the 11th annual event on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at the Payne County Expo Center in Stillwater.

Organizers say it takes more than 1,500 volunteers to put on the two-day free dental clinic.

Although we are still several months away, officials are taking steps now to find volunteers and sponsors for the clinic.

Volunteers needed include dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, front office staff, dental technicians, physicians and hundreds of general volunteers to help with hospitality and language translation.

Donations are also needed to help offset the costs of the event.

“Through volunteers and sponsorships, we are able to provide critical dental care to people who otherwise would be unable to receive treatment,” said Dr. Chris Leslie, 2020 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy Co-Chair. “The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy provides as much free dental care as time, volunteers and supplies will allow. We’re grateful for the new and returning volunteers, as well as sponsors that will join us at the 11th annual OkMOM this February.”

During the clinic, Oklahomans who are in need can undergo procedures like cleanings, fillings, extractions, and root canals on front teeth.

Since 2010, the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has treated 16,138 patients and donated more than $12 million in dental services.