Grief center receives $28,000 in donations to fund free support services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A grief center in central Oklahoma says it will continue to offer free services after receiving a large donation from five Oklahoma-based foundations and businesses.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families is the only grief center in central Oklahoma that offers free grief support services to entire families.

Now, they say their work can continue after receiving $28,350 in donations.

“To be sustained by three longstanding Oklahoma funding institutions such as the Gaylord, Kerr and Phillip Boyle Foundation, and to receive local support from Oklahoma City’s very own baseball team and their generous partner, Oklahoma Fidelity Bank, means that Calm Waters can continue to provide our free grief support services to Oklahoma families navigating a tremendous personal loss,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters Executive Director.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Oklahoma Fidelity Bank each donated $50 for every Dodgers home run this past season, which added up to $4,850.

“The Dodgers are so proud to partner with Oklahoma Fidelity Bank to support Calm Waters,” said Michael Byrnes, the president and general manager of Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball. “For the past two seasons, we have rallied our fans around the excitement of Dodgers home runs to celebrate the mission of Calm Waters and raise meaningful funds to support the programs and families they serve.”

The E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation awarded a $20,000 grant to Calm Waters, while the Kerr Foundation donated a $1,000 grant to the center and the Phillip Boyle Foundation gave a $2,500 grant.

The donations will now fund grief support for children and families dealing with a death or divorce.