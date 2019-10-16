Investigation into suspected Oklahoma methamphetamine distribution ring leads to 8 arrests

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Eight people were arrested in connection to a suspected methamphetamine distribution ring, officials say.

On Monday, suspected methamphetamine trafficker, Ryan Cortez, of Altus, was arrested, which also resulted in the seizure of more than two pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle operated by Cortez.

Officials say Cortez may have been headed to Altus for distribution of the methamphetamine as part of a larger methamphetamine conspiracy.

A search warrant was executed at Cortez’s home where authorities found more trafficking quantities of methamphetamine.

According to the district attorney’s office, a search was also executed at a residence in Olustee where more methamphetamine was found. Melinda Neri, an occupant in the home, was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine.

Officials say six more people were arrested as part of the investigation: Joshua Lorah for three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, J.J. Nieto for one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, and, Joe Ramirez, Andres Rodriquez, Jesus Benitez and Juanita Martinez, who were all arrested for charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

Thomas says it is expected that additional suspects will be arrested in connection to the investigation.