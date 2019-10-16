Kim Kardashian West wants clemency for OK death row inmate Julius Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Reality television star Kim Kardashian West is calling for clemency to be granted to an Oklahoma death row inmate.

Kardashian West urged her Twitter followers Wednesday to contact the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board and Governor Kevin Stitt and ask them to consider a clemency petition for Julius Jones.

Jones was convicted for the July 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell, who was shot and killed in the driveway of his parents’ Edmond home. Investigators say the person who killed Howell drove off in Howell’s Suburban after killing him.

Jones’ attorneys filed a petition for clemency after his appeal for a judicial review was denied earlier this year.

Kardashian West posted the following tweet in support of the clemency petition:

Kardashian West went on to tweet both the address and phone number of Stitt’s office, as well as the address and phone number of the Pardon & Parole Board office.

Jones’ clemency petition is under review by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which will now determine whether his application can advance.

In Oklahoma, only the governor can approve the commutation of a sentence.

Jones was a 19-year-old honor student on a scholarship at the University of Oklahoma when Howell was killed.

Jones was arrested and was put on trial for the murder. Jones never took the stand, and he was ultimately convicted and sentenced to death.

His supporters said his original defense team failed him, never even bringing up his alibi for the night of the murder.

However, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said those defending Jones have “disseminated misinformation and lies regarding the trial and evidence” in the case.

Jones’ family has always maintained his innocence.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced in January that it would not get involved in the case after Jones’ attorney argued that people of color are more likely to be sentenced to death in Oklahoma when the victim in the case is white.

Jones’ attorneys, weeks later, filed a new appeal asking the court to consider evidence against a juror accused of using a racial slur when referring to Jones during the trial. That juror reportedly told another member of the jury that someone should shoot Jones ‘behind the jail.’

Defense attorneys say the judge in the case knew about the conversation, but didn’t remove the juror from the trial.

The Supreme Court still denied Jones’ petition for a judicial review.

Several community members issued statements supporting the clemency petition after it was filed.