Man injured after being hit by car in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near NW 10th and Council.
Authorities tell News 4 a man wearing dark clothing was trying to cross the street when a car hit him.
The man was alert and talking to paramedics when he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
35.467560 -97.516428