× Man injured after being hit by car in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near NW 10th and Council.

Authorities tell News 4 a man wearing dark clothing was trying to cross the street when a car hit him.

The man was alert and talking to paramedics when he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.