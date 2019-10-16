Miami PD: OSBI assisting in murder-suicide investigation

Posted 11:17 am, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, October 16, 2019

MIAMI, Okla. (KFOR) – The Miami Police Department says they are working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) in the investigation of an apparent murder-suicide that occurred last night.

Miami Police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of I Street NW around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead and two others injured.

Officials say the suspected shooter, 39-year-old David Billings, and his daughter, 11-year-old Kayla Billings were found dead.

Kayla’s mother and David’s ex, 38-year-old Melissa Wallace, who was pregnant, was injured, as well as Wallace’s boyfriend, 38-year-old James Miller. They were flown to Tulsa hospitals to be treated. Miami PD says their conditions are stable.

The Miami Police Department says Billings died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Miller called 911 and reported Billings was in the house shooting people.

David Billings and Melissa Wallace have been having on-going domestic disputes, according to police.

Officials with the Miami Police Department say they have reached out to Miami Public Schools and has offered assistance in handling the death of a Miami student.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.