Miami PD: OSBI assisting in murder-suicide investigation

MIAMI, Okla. (KFOR) – The Miami Police Department says they are working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) in the investigation of an apparent murder-suicide that occurred last night.

Miami Police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of I Street NW around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead and two others injured.

Officials say the suspected shooter, 39-year-old David Billings, and his daughter, 11-year-old Kayla Billings were found dead.

Kayla’s mother and David’s ex, 38-year-old Melissa Wallace, who was pregnant, was injured, as well as Wallace’s boyfriend, 38-year-old James Miller. They were flown to Tulsa hospitals to be treated. Miami PD says their conditions are stable.

The Miami Police Department says Billings died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Miller called 911 and reported Billings was in the house shooting people.

David Billings and Melissa Wallace have been having on-going domestic disputes, according to police.

Officials with the Miami Police Department say they have reached out to Miami Public Schools and has offered assistance in handling the death of a Miami student.