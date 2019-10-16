New search warrant shows footprint may link attorney Keegan Harroz to triple-murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - New court documents show what investigators were looking for when they raided the home of an Oklahoma City attorney for a second time.

Last week, News 4 showed surveillance video of investigators at the home of Keegan Harroz.

Harroz and her boyfriend, Barry Titus, are at the center of the triple-homicide investigation in Okmulgee County.

Last month, Jack and Evelynn Chandler, along with their daughter, Tiffany Eichor, were murdered in their home near Beggs.

News 4 has also learned that Harroz's brother was subpoenaed this week to testify before a grand jury.

The murder mystery could be coming down to a footprint.

Investigators went back inside Harroz's home last week to get a pair of boots.

Officers believe they could match a footprint from the murder scene.

It's been over a month since the murders in Okmulgee County.

The daughter who was killed, Tiffany Eichor, had previously been in a relationship with Barry Titus. She had a pending domestic abuse case against Titus.

Harroz was Titus' attorney in that case.

A new search warrant shows that Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus claim to be married.

They've been living in Northwest Oklahoma City, where investigators took the GPS data from her SUV last week.

They also seized another cell phone that was not at Harroz's home the last time they raided it.

Neighbors are shocked as the story keeps unraveling.

​"She kind of kept to herself," Bryan Jones said. "There was a pickup with Texas tags here one day. They were checking mail​."

That pickup belongs to Harroz's brother.

Her brother's home in Collin County has also been searched in connection with this homicide investigation.

Harroz is facing trial in federal court for weapons and ammunition charges stemming from a protective order against her.

Investigators also wrote in the new search warrant that Barry Titus had previously made threats to kill Tiffany Eichor's family.

State prosecutors have still not charged Harroz and Titus with murder.

A federal grand jury has not yet indicted anyone.