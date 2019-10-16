× OHP: Man dies after vehicle crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver died after traveling too fast on a wet road and crashing his vehicle.

It happened on October 10, just before 7:30 a.m., on State Highway 48 near County Road 1570, seven miles north and six miles east of Stonewall, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, Michael Lafevers, 50, of Lula, Oklahoma, departed the roadway to the left on wet pavement, striking an embankment.

Lafevers was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The cause of the collision was determined to be unsafe speed for road conditions, OHP says.